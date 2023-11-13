Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

