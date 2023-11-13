Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Down 1.2%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43. 62,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 121,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Condor Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$59.97 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

