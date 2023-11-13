Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.59 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $569.09 million and $55.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,602.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00196790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00649739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00450549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00135879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,455,099,119 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,454,824,964.3269053 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17424437 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $69,651,826.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

