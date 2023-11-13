Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,451. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

