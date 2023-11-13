Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 21.3%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 1,002,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,118% from the average daily volume of 82,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.14).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.85.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

