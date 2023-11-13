Contrasting ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.52 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.55 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.21

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 161.49%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

