Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Mark R. Witkowski Sells 20,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.94. 4,226,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

