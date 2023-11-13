Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $932,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

COUR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. 1,067,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,584. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Several research firms have commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

