CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.96. 44,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

