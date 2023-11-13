CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 5,500 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $497,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $91.80. 41,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,119. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

