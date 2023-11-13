Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) PT Lowered to $162.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.68. 64,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,898,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,945,000 after purchasing an additional 134,731 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

