Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.90 million and $28.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

