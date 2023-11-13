CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.16, but opened at $52.03. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 176,238 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

