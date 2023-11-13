Critical Analysis: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kuke Music and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 326.41%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A QuantaSing Group -3.58% N/A -12.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuke Music and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kuke Music and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $17.11 million 1.40 -$132.88 million N/A N/A QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.30 -$14.97 million N/A N/A

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kuke Music beats QuantaSing Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

(Get Free Report)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.