Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.74 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $32.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

