Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $29.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.