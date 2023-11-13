Cronos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.55 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $46.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00026956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

