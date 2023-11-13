CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.91. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 88,726 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

