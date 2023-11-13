Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Daiwa House Industry has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.44.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

