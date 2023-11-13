David M. Demski Buys 30,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.8 %

ATEC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 721,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

