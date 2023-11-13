DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 399,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 808,228 shares.The stock last traded at $89.73 and had previously closed at $82.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

