Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Update

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPSI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805. The company has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

In related news, Director John C. Guttilla acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

