Decred (DCR) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. Decred has a market cap of $225.07 million and $2.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $14.39 or 0.00039575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00141359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,637,260 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

