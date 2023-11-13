Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 5%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 138,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 798,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $875.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 130,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $4,002,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

