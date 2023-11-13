DEI 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.77 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $29.77 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00197322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.