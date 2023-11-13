Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $19,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 123,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

