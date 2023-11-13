Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,130.14

Dero (DERO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00011390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $19,130.14 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,560.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00197205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.84 or 0.00650525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00450680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00054694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00135835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,431 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

