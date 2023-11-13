DeversiFi (DVF) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Day

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and $27.34 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

