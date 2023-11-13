dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.03 million and approximately $2,236.40 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00196171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,033,611 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99736773 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $549.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

