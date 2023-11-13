Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Buys 5 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,953 ($36.45) per share, for a total transaction of £147.65 ($182.26).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,084 ($38.07) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($152.28).

On Monday, September 11th, Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,189 ($39.37) per share, for a total transaction of £159.45 ($196.83).

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 5.92 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,855.92 ($35.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,113.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,298.54. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($33.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,881.50 ($47.91).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.