Dicker Data Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

