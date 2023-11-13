Dicker Data Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Dicker Data
