Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 106.9% in October

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on DRCT. Benchmark raised their price objective on Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Direct Digital Price Performance
Shares of DRCT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,485. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 4.13.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Read More
