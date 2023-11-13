Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.30. 5,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,441. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

