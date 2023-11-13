Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 38,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 80,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

