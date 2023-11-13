Dmitry Melnikov Sells 34,495 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $300,106.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,439,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 7,241 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $60,100.30.

On Monday, November 6th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 49,087 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $404,476.88.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 23,587 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $179,261.20.

On Monday, October 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $260,329.52.

On Friday, October 27th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,372.80.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $9,647.52.

Semrush Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $8.81. 183,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,344. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

