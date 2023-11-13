Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Down 4.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
