DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
