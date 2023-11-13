DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

