Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$14.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.85 million.

DFLI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 665,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.53.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFLI. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

