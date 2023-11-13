DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 30.9% in October

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 985,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $185,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. 150,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,841. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.