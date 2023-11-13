Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the October 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 259,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 208.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 205,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,361,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

