Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 153,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 601,031 shares.The stock last traded at $204.87 and had previously closed at $211.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $1,465,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,738 shares of company stock valued at $37,148,319 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.