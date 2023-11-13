Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Director Theresa G. Laplaca Sells 3,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $21.36. 36,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 189,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after buying an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.