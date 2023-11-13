Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Director Theresa G. Laplaca Sells 3,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $21.36. 36,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.
Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
