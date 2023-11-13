Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock remained flat at $15.56 during midday trading on Monday. 46,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

