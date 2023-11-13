Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock remained flat at $15.56 during midday trading on Monday. 46,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $16.99.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
