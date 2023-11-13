eCash One Day Volume Reaches $17.01 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $614.13 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00645288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00138361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,552,573,423,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

