Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 62,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

