Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 62,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.94.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
