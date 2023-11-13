Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Larry L. Wood Sells 8,660 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. 5,709,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

