Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. 483,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

