Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $411.00

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.21), with a volume of 8786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.36).

Elixirr International Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £197.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,607.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 516.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.29.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

