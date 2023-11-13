Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SOL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Emeren Group Price Performance

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. 138,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,184. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

