Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Services of America stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ESOA traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,549. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

